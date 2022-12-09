King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), ENOWA, NEOM’s Energy & Water company, and the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) are collaborating on a cryogenic carbon capture technology pilot project to capture 30 tonnes of carbon dioxide per day from SEC’s Green Duba Integrated Solar Combined Cycle (ISCC) power plant at NEOM.

KAUST said in a press statement that SEC will build and operate the pilot plant.

The carbon captured at the pilot plant would be ready to transport as pure liquid CO2 at room temperature, suitable for food and beverage applications, and with the majority used to produce e-fuels designed to replace fossil fuels for Internal Combustion engines, the statement said.

The project was announced at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum 2022 in Sharm El-Sheikh last month.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)