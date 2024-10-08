Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has won a 39.4 million Saudi riyal ($10.5 million) operation and maintenance (O&M) contract for water and sewage treatment plants at land ports from the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA).

The scope of the contract includes the operation, maintenance and cleaning of water stations, wastewater treatment plants and their accessories, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.

The contract’s positive impact will be reflected in the first quarter 2025 results.

Earlier this month, ZATCA and the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) initiated the tendering process to procure customs warehouses through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

