Saudi Arabia will aim for net zero carbon emissions from its desalination sector by 2060 in line with the government’s commitment announced last year, a top government official said.

Mansour Al-Mushaiti, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said Saudi Arabia produces 9 million cubic metres of desalinated water per day, which represents 20 percent of the global production.

“We are targeting zero net carbon emissions by 2060, supporting sustainability in this field,” he said at a desalination conference in Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday.

He added that the Kingdom had successfully completed the world's first large-scale water desalination plant powered by solar energy in 2018.

Desalination accounts for 60 percent of Saudi Arabia’s potable water supply.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)