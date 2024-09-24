Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced the receipt of bidder proposal for the potential development of Jubail 4 & 6 Independent Water Project.

A consortium of Saudi-based utility project developer Acwa Power, Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co. and AlSharif Contracting and Commercial Development has submitted the bid proposal for the project.

Jubail 4&6 IWP will produce 600,000 cu m/day of potable water and will also incorporate an electrical substation.

Last year in September, SWPC had announced that nine leading utility developers, including two in consortiums, had qualified for the project.

These include: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa); Acciona Agua; Saudi developer Acwa Power; GS Inima; International Power (Engie); Marubeni Corporation Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) as well as consortiums of Ajlan & Bros and Rawafid Industrial Company and that of Al Jomaih Energy & Water Company and Sogex Oman.

SWPC said it will conduct a competitive tender process to select a private sector developer/developer consortium that will be responsible for the funding, construction, procurement, implementation, operation and maintenance of the project.

The successful bidder, through a project company to be incorporated, would develop the project and sell the entire capacity and output to SWPC under a 25-year concession pursuant to a Water Purchase Agreement.

The commercial operation date for the project is likely in the first quarter of 2028.-TradeArabia News Service

