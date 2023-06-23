Saudi Electricity Company has announced the completion of its preparations and the readiness of electrical services in Makkah and Madinah sites for this year's Hajj season.

This comes following the implementation of a number of new projects, whose cost exceeded SR1 billion ($266 million).

These preparations, which included establishing conversion and distribution stations and linking them to the interconnected public grid, and automating the distribution network in the two cities, was done under the supervision and follow-up of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Energy, said SEC in its statement.

The minister also did an inspection tour of the automation projects and looked at the modern technologies being used in the electrical.

This year, the Company's operational plan in Makkah and Madinah was implemented via 2,123 qualified engineers, technicians and specialists from national competencies, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

