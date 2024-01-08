MUSCAT, JAN 7

In alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and its commitment to Net Zero plans, Nama Power and Water Procurement (PWP), is preparing to initiate a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Ibri III Solar Independent Power Project (IPP).

The proposed 500 MW capacity solar PV project is planned for implementation on a 10 million m2 site adjoining the existing Ibri II Solar PV project in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

Announcing the initiative, Nama PWP said the new project marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of clean and efficient power generation in Oman.

“As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering sustainability and environment, Nama PWP invites qualified and experienced entities to submit their proposals for the Ibri III Solar IPP project. The initiative aims to harness state-of-the-art solar technology to deliver a robust and environmentally friendly power solution with an anticipated capacity of 500 megawatts,” it said in a press statement.

The Ibri Solar III IPP, estimate to cost around RO 155 million, is anticipated to achieve its Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD) by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Ahmed bin Salim al Abri, Acting CEO of Nama PWP, commented: “The Sultanate of Oman has embarked on an ambitious journey of increasing the renewable energy capacity by 3.84 GW by 2029. This stems from Oman Vision 2040’s strategic direction to support new infrastructure projects geared towards the green economy, green strategies and renewable energy production.

“The proposed renewable energy capacity addition will help the Sultanate of Oman increase the renewable energy proportion as part of the total energy mix to 30% and up to 39% by 2030 and 2040 respectively,” Al Abri further noted.

Ibri III Solar will help advance PWP’s renewable energy contribution of 1.5 TWh annually and reinforcing its commitment to fostering sustainable practices within the power sector and contributing to the Net Zero target. It will also contribute to CO2 emission reductions by 505,000 tonnes per annum at full capacity.

As Nama PWP spearheads the procurement for this innovative project, it underscores the organisation's dedication to driving advancements in power and water infrastructure while promoting environmentally conscious technologies.

“We encourage experienced and qualified entities to participate actively in this process, contributing to the realization of a greener and more resilient energy future," the power procurer said The Ibri Solar III IPP stands as a testament to Nama PWP's ongoing efforts to usher in a sustainable and resilient energy future for the communities it serves, it added.

A member of Nama Group, Nama PWP is the exclusive procurer of power and water for Independent Power Projects (IPP), Independent Water and Power Projects (IWPP), and Independent Water Projects (IWP) in the Sultanate of Oman.

