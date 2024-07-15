Manah: Nama Power and Water Procurement Company announced that it achieved 60 percent implementation of Manah 1 and Manah 2 solar energy projects in the wilayat of Manah, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The electricity generation projects, whose lumpsum cost stands at about $800 million, constitute a major milestone in the Sultanate of Oman’s drive to cut down the carbon footprint and limit demand for natural gas.

Ahmed Salim Al Abri, Acting CEO of Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, said that the production capacity of “Manah 1 and Manah 2” solar energy projects touches 1,000 megawatts, mainly through the use of solar photovoltaic technology.

The projects cover a total area of 14.5 million square metres and comprise more than two million square metres.

The total length of their cables extends more than 3,000 km. The projects will supply power to more than 120,000 residential units.

Commercial operation of “Manah 1” project is expected to commence during the first quarter of 2025, while “Manah 2” project is expected to begin commercial operation in the second quarter of the same year.

