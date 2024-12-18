OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), Oman’s renewable energy company, has signed agreements with France’s TotalEnergies to develop 300 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy projects.

The electricity will be delivered through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) to Oman's state-owned exploration and production company Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

The agreements cover three renewable projects, namely the 100 MW North Solar project in Saih Nihaydah in northern Oman and Riyah-1 and Riyah-2, two 100 MW wind projects in Amin and West Nimr fields in southern Oman that will generate more than 1.4 Terawatt Hours (TWh) of renewable electricity annually.

The projects will be owned 49 percent by TotalEnergies and 51 percent by OQAE.

Construction will start in early 2025, and electricity will be produced in late 2026.

Oman aims to source 30 percent of its power capacity from renewables by 2026.

TotalEnergies has been involved in a solar photovoltaic project to provide power for a desalination plant in Sur through a joint venture with France’s Veolia.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

