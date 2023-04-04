Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), member of Nama Group, announced that it is preparing tenders for the second phase of Rabt project, also referred to as the North-South Interconnection Project, which aims to create a unified electricity grid in the Gulf country.

Rabt 2 involves the construction of three additional grid stations, OETC announced on its official twitter account.

“We are currently in the process of preparing for tenders that will be floated in the coming months. We are excited to move forward with this phase and continue our commitment to expanding and improving the Sultanate's power network,” the company tweeted.

OETC said Phase 1, which involves the construction of five grid stations: Nahaida GS, Barik GS, Suwaihat GS, Duqm GS, and Mahout GS, along with 400 kV transmission lines connecting the grids, has achieved 93 percent completion rate.

“We expect to finish these projects by the end of the third quarter of this year,” the company said its tweet.

Rabt aims to connect the northern and southern power grids of the Sultanate with a 400 kV Over Head Line (OHL), which is being completed in two phases.

Phase 1 aims to connect the north grid (Main Interconnected System) with the grids of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer) in Duqm. Phase 2 will connect Duqm with Dhofar.

The total cost of Rabt project is 372 million Omani rials ($966 million), according to an April 2022 report by local English newspaper Oman Daily Observer. Phase 1 contracts, awarded in October 2020, totalled OMR 183 million ($475 million).

