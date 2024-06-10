MUSCAT: Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), the technology arm of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has signed an agreement with Solar Wadi to establish a solar PV power plant with a capacity of 1.4 MW. This plant, costing approximately RO 500,000, will be installed and operational within a year at KOM, alongside a 25-year contract for installation, operation, and maintenance.

This agreement aligns with Madayn’s objective to promote clean energy and contribute to the Sultanate of Oman’s efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Madayn is continuously working towards creating a dynamic live-work-play environment model while ensuring environmental preservation, particularly in the industrial sector.

In collaboration with its partners, Madayn is committed to raising awareness among investors in various industrial cities, encouraging the adoption of safe, sustainable, and innovative alternative sources.

Madayn also focuses on several key areas, including managing hazardous and non-hazardous waste, controlling liquid waste disposal into marine environments, reducing emissions of air and noise pollutants, ensuring proper handling and usage of chemicals (including storage, transportation, and loading), storing hazardous materials, safely demolishing buildings and disposing of asbestos, mitigating land pollution, and optimising water and energy consumption.

