Oman has inaugurated its largest solar power project, the Manah 1 and Manah 2 solar plants, with a total production capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW).

The project, located in the Wilayat of Manah in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, was inaugurated by royal family member Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said.

Spanning an area of 14.5 million square metres (sqm), the two plants feature over 2 million bifacial photovoltaic (PV) solar panels and employ 1,800 automated dry-cleaning robots to minimise water usage, aligning with Oman’s sustainability objectives.

The plants will increase Oman’s current renewable energy share from 6.6 percent to 11 percent and are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 1.4 million tonnes annually.

The project was developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) serving as the tendering entity and sole procurer.

Manah 1 was implemented in collaboration with local firm Wadi Noor Solar Energy, France’s EDF Renewables, and South Korea’s Korea Western Power Co. (KOWEPO).

Manah 2 was executed in partnership with Sembcorp Jinko Shine, Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries, and China’s Jinko Power.

Oman aims to achieve 8 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, representing 30 percent of its total energy mix, and targets 60-70 percent by 2040 and 100 percent by 2050, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

