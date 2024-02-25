MUSCAT: The Omani French Association (OFA), in collaboration with the French Embassy, proudly hosted the inaugural Oman France Clean Energy Forum on February 22, 2024. Held as part of the esteemed French Weeks, the event brought together key stakeholders and experts to explore the challenges and opportunities in advancing clean energy initiatives in Oman.

The forum, graced by esteemed guests including the Minister of Energy and Minerals, Eng Salim al Aufi, and the Ambassador of France, Veronique Aulagnon, served as a platform for fruitful discussions and strategic partnerships.

Commencing with an inspiring address from OFA President Sulaiman al Harthi, the event set the stage for insightful conversations. Ambassador Veronique Aulagnon introduced the keynote speaker, Minister Salim Al Aufi, whose profound insights paved the way for engaging panel discussions.

Generously sponsored by Oman Arab Bank, the forum comprised three comprehensive panels addressing crucial aspects of clean energy transition:

Panel 1: Clean Energies Supply Chain in Oman Context

Moderated by Lionel Rabin from Haltiqa, this panel delved into topics such as mega production projects, storage and transport strategies, exportation strategies, and the competitiveness of clean energy in Oman. Distinguished speakers from leading organisations such as ENGIE, EDF, Vallourec, Veolia, and Air Liquide provided valuable perspectives.

Panel 2: Legislation and Certification for Low Carbon Energy

Chaired by Dr Khalil al Hanashi from the National Hydrogen Alliance (Hy-Fly), this panel explored the need for international regulations in the realm of low carbon energy. Experts from Apave, Bureau Veritas, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of Oman, the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the Oman Sustainability Center offered nuanced insights.

Panel 3: Financing Large Clean Energy Projects

Moderated by Zahra Abdul Amir from Oman Arab Bank, this panel tackled the challenges of clean energy bankability. Industry leaders from Société Générale, Crédit Agricole CACIB, Intercontinental Energy, EDF, Nama OPWP, and the Ministry of Finance shed light on financing structures and capital considerations.

The forum concluded with a compelling speech from the Head of Economic Department at the French Embassy, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable development goals. Attendees were then invited to a networking lunch, fostering further exchange of ideas and opportunities.

The Oman France Clean Energy Forum stands as a testament to the commitment of both nations towards a greener, more sustainable future. Through collaboration, innovation, and strategic dialogue, we pave the way for a cleaner and brighter tomorrow.

