Leading Saudi contracting firm Nesma has announced that its Water & Power Engineering (WPE) company has completed a turnkey water utilities project within Qiddiya, a mega cultural, sports and entertainment hub Qiddiya, and delivered it much ahead of its project schedule.

As per the contract awarded by Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), the SAR287 million ($76.4 million) project was set for handover in 18 months, but Nesma WPE delivered it in under six months, it stated in a social media post on X, previously known as Twitter.

