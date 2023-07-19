AMMAN — The National Electricity Power Company (NEPCO) has floated a tender to establish a new surveillance and control centre, with the goal of enhancing power system management and boosting operation and management, as part of the company's efforts to improve the electricity infrastructure and its services to consumers.

NEPCO Director General Amjad Rawashdeh, in a company statement on Tuesday, said that the new centre aims to introduce the latest surveillance, control and communications software and technologies to keep pace with the rapid development and expansion of Jordan's electrical system, stations and networks.

He described the centre as an important step towards enhancing the sustainability and stability of Jordan's electrical system, improving its regional role in electricity exchange and supporting the Economic Modernisation Vision. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

