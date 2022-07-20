MUSCAT: Nama Holding organised a pre-tendering roadshow for Automated Meter Reading (AMR) project. The roadshow was aimed to present a high-level briefing about NAMA Group and its plan for AMR usage.

It is also intended to provide enough time for interested parties to assess their capability and readiness and to discuss with their potential partners before purchasing tender documents. They also wanted to have feedback from interested parties and ensure all concerns are covered in the tender.

The participants/entities expressed interest in the project and were in line with the objective and size of the project.

The usage of AMR is expected to improve customers' experience by providing actual billing and other services such as live interaction and consumption monitoring. It will also enhance the response of companies to outages, provide timely billing and loss reduction and improve network maintenance and planning.

The AMR project is in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 which is focused on keeping pace with global developments and employing technology in delivering electricity-related services effectively and efficiently.

The project will support the development of smart, sustainable cities with advanced basic services, improve GDP per unit of energy use and increase the contribution of renewable energy.

AMR is an integrated system of equipment, communications and information management systems for utilities to automatically collect consumption, diagnostic the data from electricity meter and transfer that data to a central database for billing, troubleshooting, and analysis.

The implementation of this project will be based on the DBFOT (design, build, finance, own, operate and transfer) model, which includes smart meters installation, communication, and Headend System (HES).

