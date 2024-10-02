Investments in renewable energy projects in Morocco have jumped by nearly 42 percent over the past four years as a government drive to expand the sector gains pace, Morocco’s Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development has said.

The projects widened the country’s reliance on solar power and other renewable energy sources from around 37 percent in 2021 to more than 44 percent in 2024, Leila Benali said.

In comments at a local seminar on Monday, Benali said renewable energy project investments surged to nearly 25.3 billion Moroccan dirhams ($2.6 billion) during 2021-2024 from MAD17.5 billion ($1.8 billion) in the previous four years.

Renewable energy production is currently estimated at 5,304 megawatts (MW), accounting for 44.3 percent of the total power generation of 11,980 MW, Benali said in her presentation, published on Tuesday by Hespress newspaper.

