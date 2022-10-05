AMMAN — The Jordan Water Company (Miyahuna) on Tuesday signed a $22.6 million grant agreement with USAID for the third phase of a nationwide project to reduce water loss.

Signed by Director General of Miyahuna Mohammad Ouran and USAID representatives in the presence of Water Minister Mohammad Najjar, the agreement seeks to decrease water loss, raise the efficiency and performance of water resources and develop water supply infrastructure, especially in Miyahuna’s service areas in Amman and Zarqa.

Najjar said that the government understands the challenges related to water, climate change and the decrease in drinkable water supplies due to weak rain seasons, adding that the water sector has "an ambitious" plan to curb water loss by 25 per cent by 2040, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister noted that the total value of USAID donations under the agreement is $22.6 million, which has been added to Miyahuna's contribution of $2.4 million to meet the project's goals over the next four years.

The deal aims to renovate water networks in Amman and Zarqa, as well as to insulate water lines, pressure monitors, leak detectors and detect illegal fixtures.

Under the agreement, Miyahuna will prepare a comprehensive plan for the infrastructure of the central governorates, which will be used as a reference to accommodate the increasing demand for water until 2040.

Miyahuna will also finance a campaign to be launched in Amman and Zarqa to fix or replace water meters through a previous USAID-funded survey.

Under the agreement, more than 3.5 million cubic metres are expected to be provided annually, where the deal will also reduce the water loss in Amman and Zarqa in a bid to improve the water supply and preserve water resources.

USAID, in coordination with the Water Ministry, provides ongoing technical support to enhance the performance of water companies, cut down on water loss and upgrade water infrastructure to achieve a sustainable, flexible water sector in the Kingdom.

