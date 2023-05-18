LG Water Solutions, the water treatment business unit of LG Chem, announced on Thursday that it will supply reverse osmosis (RO) membranes to the Ashdod rehabilitation project in Israel.



The facility is among the five largest desalination plants in Israel, with a production capacity of 336,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day), accounting for nearly one-sixth of the total 600 million m3/year volume of desalinated water produced in the country, LG Chem said in a statement.



The Korean firm will supply LG SW 440 SR G2 membranes to replace all existing seawater RO (SWRO) membranes in the first pass system. The membranes are slated to be commissioned by mid-2024.



Since 2016, LG Water Solutions have accrued more than 2,000,000 m3/day of SWRO capacity in the area.



In Israel alone, the firm’s membrane (NanoH2O) has retrofitted existing membranes at desalination facilities, including Hadera, Palmachim and Ashkelon.



With the installation at Ashdod, the RO elements will produce an estimated capacity of 825,000 m3/day in Israel, accounting for more than one-third of the country’s total desalination capacity, the statement added.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)