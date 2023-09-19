Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) said on Tuesday it had presented the lowest bid for a project to provide services to a key power plant in the Gulf state.

In a disclosure statement on Kuwait’s bourse, the Company said it had submitted a bid with value of 61.7 million Kuwaiti dinars ($204 million).

The contract involves providing “highly efficient and continuous engineering services” for combined cycle gas turbine and auxiliaries at Sabiya thermal power plant in Al-Jahra west of the capital Kuwait City, the statement said.

The project is managed by Kuwait’s Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry, the Company said, adding that it would inform market authorities of any new developments regarding the awarding of the contract.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.