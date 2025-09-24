KUWAIT CITY - In a significant step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing sustainable infrastructure, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) on Monday signed a second loan agreement with Pakistan valued at 7.5 million Kuwaiti dinars (approximately USD 24.5 million) to help finance the Mohmand Dam Hydroelectric Project.

The agreement was formally signed by Waleed Al-Bahar, Acting Director General of KFAED, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the State of Kuwait, during a ceremony held at the Fund’s headquarters.

This second loan builds upon a previous funding agreement signed in June 2024, marking continued support for one of Pakistan’s key infrastructure undertakings. The Mohmand Dam project is a major initiative aimed at bolstering Pakistan’s water and energy sectors, particularly within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a press statement, KFAED emphasized that the project is designed to promote economic and social development by harnessing available water resources to meet growing electricity demands at a low cost. The dam is also expected to mitigate seasonal flooding, safeguard populated areas, and improve access to water for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Beyond immediate utility, the project is aligned with multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including the eradication of poverty and hunger, provision of clean water and sanitation, affordable clean energy, climate action, job creation, and the advancement of infrastructure, innovation, and global partnerships.

KFAED clarified that the new loan has been merged with the previous loan, creating a consolidated loan term of 25 years, which includes a five-year grace period. Repayment will be made in 40 semi-annual installments, commencing after the end of the grace period, with an interest rate of 2 percent per annum, and an additional 0.5 percent annual fee to cover administrative and service costs associated with loan implementation.

This marks the 20th loan KFAED has extended to Pakistan, bringing the total value of loans provided to the country to approximately 137.3 million Kuwaiti dinars (around USD 448.7 million). These loans have supported projects across various sectors, underlining Kuwait’s ongoing commitment to development cooperation with Pakistan.

