Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its replacement substations project at Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery by the first quarter of 2023.

The EPC tender was issued on 5 June 2022. The bid submission deadline has been extended to 1 November 2022. The contract is now expected to be awarded by February 2023,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

He said the scope of work involves the construction and replacement of up to 15 substations in Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery, adding that the contract involves detailed design, procurement of equipment and materials, construction, testing, commissioning for the new substations.

Wood Group (AMEC Foster Wheeler) is Front End Engineering Design (FEED) consultant for the project.

The project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that estimated cost of project is $100 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)