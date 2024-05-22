Keir International Company has won a contract from Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) to establish a ground line between two stations in Wadi Ad Dawasir in the southern region.

The contract is valued at 76.9 million Saudi riyals ($20.5 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.

As per the contract, Keir International will undertake the works related to the high voltage 132 kV underground cables, substations, maintenance, substation automation systems and SCADA.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

