Iraq will soon award a contract for its first waste-to-energy project in the capital Baghdad after several global companies submitted bids, an official has said.

The project will use nearly 3,000 tonnes of waste to generate electricity and sell it to the government, which has been locked in a drive to tackle a persistent power supply gap.

Rahim Al-Jaafari, an adviser at the National Investment Commission told the Iraqi News Agency on Tuesday that the project will be awarded in the next few days, adding that similar projects are in the pipeline to utilise waste in the capital, estimated at 12,000 tonnes per day.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

