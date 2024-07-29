Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Monday that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has secured substations and transmission lines projects in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In Saudi Arabia, PT&D secured orders to build a 380kV substation and 380kV overhead line while in the UAE, it secured orders to construct a 220kV substation and three 132kV substations.

While L&T doesn’t disclose specific contract values, the statement categorised the awards as ‘large,’ in the INR 25,000 million to INR 50,000 million range. ($299 million-$598 million).

(1 US Dollar = 83.73 Indian Rupees)

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa