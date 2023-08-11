Germany’s Siemens Energy expects to complete the overhaul of Nigeria’s power infrastructure in 2030, citing delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The German company was contracted four years ago to rehabilitate and expand Nigeria’s electricity grid by 2025, Oladayo Orolu, head of business development and government relations at Siemens Energy, told Bloomberg.

“When we conceptualised this project in 2018, our plan was within two years we should be done with phase one, but then Covid happened,” he said, adding supply chain disruptions delayed raw materials procurement.

