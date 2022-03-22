BRUSSELS, March 21 (KUNA) -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Monday announced that the European Union is making over 400 million euros (USD 441 million) available for cross-border water projects in Africa.

"So today I am glad to announce that Team Europe (initiative) is launching a new flagship initiative on transboundary water management in Africa. Together, Team Europe and we will team up with the African Union, the European Investment Bank and other partners to ensure those projects make a real difference on the ground," she said in her speech remotely at the opening ceremony to the 9th World Water Forum hosted by Senegal.

"Cross-border water cooperation is about sustainable development. It is about making progress through partnerships. It is about peace and security. But above all it is about people and about our future," said von der Leyen.

She said that "Europe will raise up to 300 billion euros (USD 331 billion) towards 2027 to support large-scale projects in Africa and around the world.

These investments will be sustainable and deliver tangible benefits for local communities. There is no greater need for the world to work together." The World Water Forum is the world's largest event on water. It has been organized every three years since 1997 by the World Water Council, in partnership with a host country.

The 9th Forum is the first of its kind to be hosted in sub-Saharan Africa. It is taking place in Dakar from 21 to 26 March. (end) nk.rk

