ABU DHABI: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has launched a new revised energy consumption tariff structure that provides financial incentives and price reductions for industrial and technology sector customers in the Northern Emirates. The launch comes in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Eng. Yousef Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, said in statements on the sidelines of the first day of the Make it in the Emirates Forum that the launch of the revised incentive structure for service pricing is a continuation of the previous initiative launched by EtihadWE in 2018. He pointed out that the structure includes a reduction in electricity consumption tariffs for industrial sector customers who reach a specific consumption limit.

He added that the revised tariff structure implements a tiered pricing system for industrial customers exceeding a monthly consumption threshold of 10,000 megawatt-hours. This system offers significant cost reductions, with initial rates starting at 32 fils/kilowatt-hour and progressively decreasing to 26 fils/kilowatt-hour. This initiative underscores EtihadWE's dedication to providing its industrial clientele with best-in-class energy solutions.

Through these optimised pricing structures, EtihadWE aims to foster economic development within the Northern Emirates by stimulating industrial growth, attracting new investments, and facilitating job creation.

Al Ali pointed out that reducing the value of electricity consumption tariffs will help support existing industrial establishments and attract new investments.



