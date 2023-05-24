Dubai-headquartered district cooling giant Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has commenced constructing reverse osmosis (RO) plants in three of its eight district cooling plants located on the man-made island of Palm Jumeirah.

The RO plants remove salts, organic compounds, heavy metals and other impurities from treated water to enable its reuse in cooling tower operations, the DFM-listed company said in a stock exchange statement.

The move supports the Dubai government’s strategy to rationalise the consumption of desalinated water in district cooling operations and promote the use of sustainable alternatives such as seawater and treated sewage effluent (TSE), the statement said.

Using recycled water, empower saved 412 million imperial gallons of fresh water in 2022.

In August 2021, the company signed an 860-million UAE dirham ($234 million) agreement with Nakheel, the developer of Palm Jumeirah, to acquire its district cooling unit. Under the agreement, the company will acquire Nakheel’s 19 district cooling plants with a total cooling capacity of 110,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT).

Read more: PROJECT UPDATES: Empower’s Business Bay district cooling plant to be fully operational in 2023

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)