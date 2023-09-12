Emerge, a joint venture between UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF Group, will install a 1-megawatt peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) project at the American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS) new sustainable campus on Saadiyat Island.



The plant will generate nearly 35 percent of the school’s annual energy, equivalent to displacing 770 tonnes of CO2, Emerge said in a statement.



The project involves installing 1,380 solar modules across the rooftop and car park spaces at the new ACS campus.



Emerge will provide a complete turnkey solution for the project, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance for 25 years.



The project aligns with the UAE’s sustainability goals and will contribute to the country’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.



Emerge focuses on opportunities in distributed solar generation, energy efficiency and street lighting in the UAE and Saudi Arabia

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

