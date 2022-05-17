ArabFinance: Elsewedy Electric (SWDY) has launched a busway dielectric epoxy insulation system facility, deeming it the first of its kind in Africa, according to an emailed press release on May 16th.

The busway system is a prefabricated system for electrical distribution that includes straight lengths, fittings, devices, and accessories.

Elsewedy’s new facility is set to be located on 36,271 square meters (sqm) in the 10th of Ramadan City.

The new technology will serve high-rise buildings, commercial and residential centres, hospitals, airports, data centres.

It will also cater to high security needs due to its “excellent short circuit, distribution of loads, and significantly low magnetic field, which minimizes its fire load and maximizes safety.”

Considered the first local epoxy insulated busway system in the market, the new system introduces various advantages including compact design, flexibility, easy instalment, and low maintenance and manpower requirements. The busway will be provided in two ranges; Powerlink and Spine.

“Busway system is the backbone of any project. Localization with such high specs will fill a big market gap and introduce a big benefit to the market with the standard & services offered by Elsewedy Electric,” General Manager of Elsewedy Electric Busway System Medhat Rizk commented.

Elsewedy Electric is a leading integrated energy solutions provider in Africa and the Middle East. It has a portfolio incorporating all traditional and renewable energy areas along with related services.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).