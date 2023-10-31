Egyptian developer VAI Developments has contracted Gascool to implement the central air conditioning system for its 4T4 commercial project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Mahmoud Abdeen, Managing Director, VAI Developments said the central AC system will have a capacity of approximately 430 tonnes, and be based on variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology.

He also disclosed that the company plans to launch a luxurious residential project in New Zayed soon as part of its plan to diversify its investment portfolio in terms of locations and nature of the projects.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

