Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) and Belgium-based maritime infrastructure company Jan De Nul Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to study the feasibility of exporting renewable energy from Egypt to Europe.

The MOU was signed by Salah Ezzat, Vice Chairman of EETC and Wim Dhont, CEO of the Maritime Sector at Jan De Nul in the presence of Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy and Jan de Nul, Chairman of the Belgian company.

The scope of the MOU is to carry out a joint study for implementing a 2 gigawatts (GW) subsea interconnection project to export renewable energy from Egypt to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea.

