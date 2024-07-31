Arab Finance: The Egyptian government is targeting a production capacity of about 45,000 megawatts (MWs) from ongoing and future renewable energy projects, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat stated during a cabinet meeting on July 30th.

The country’s current total capacity of wind and solar energies combined is around 4.6 gigawatts (GWs), while the current capacity of hydropower stands at 2,832 MWs, Esmat highlighted.

Moreover, Esmat reviewed several projects that are expected to begin operations before the summer of 2025, in addition to projects that are pending the completion of necessary procedures and set to begin operations in 2026 or 2027 and projects with wind energy capacities of up to 28 GWs.

