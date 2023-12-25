Arab Finance: The Hydro Plants Production Company (HPPC), a subsidiary of Egypt Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), has selected Siemens Energy to rehabilitate three hydropower plants at the Aswan Hydropower Complex, as per a press release.

The hydropower plants include the High Dam, Aswan I, and Aswan II.

Under this project, Siemens Energy will upgrade the power transformers at these plants to extend their lifespan to no less than 40 to 50 years as well as add extra 300 megawatts (MWs) to the national grid.

The project comprises replacing, installing, testing, and commissioning the equipment, along with training HPPC’s engineers and technicians on the modern systems employed in the project.

“This strategically important rehabilitation project will supply millions of people with sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy for years to come, whilst supporting Egypt’s renewable energy targets,” Managing Director of Siemens Energy Egypt Ashraf Hamasa commented.

