Egypt plans to reach 42 percent share for renewable energy by 2035, but funding is crucial, Oil Minister Tarek Al-Molla told an energy conference.

“This is an ambitious target which requires the necessary funding…meantime, gas will remain our option for clean fuel,” the Minister said in his comments, published by the Arabic language daily Addustour and other local newspapers on Thursday.

Tarek Al-Molla told an energy conference in Cairo on Tuesday that Egypt is pushing ahead with projects to become a regional green hydrogen export hub attracting foreign investment to boost the economy.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

