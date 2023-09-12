Dubai’s pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta is 74 percent complete, the project’s owner Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Tuesday.

DEWA said in a press statement that the 250 megawatts (MW) power project, the first of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, is being developed at a total investment of 1.421 billion UAE dirhams.

The power project, which includes storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours (MWh), is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

Project updates, according to the statement, include:

• Assembly of power generators underway

• Upper dam’s water upper intake structure and the associated bridge complete

• Construction of the 72-metre main Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) wall of the upper dam complete

• Preliminary measures to fill the upper dam to commence by end of the year

• 1.2-kilometre water tunnel in the process of being linked to the power generators

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

