Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, reported a significant growth of 41.3 percent in the number of buildings using its district cooling services over the last five years.

The cooling utility said in a press statement that the number of buildings using its district cooling services, reached 1,413 buildings by the end of 2021, representing a Year-on-Year growth of 13 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

Key projects that were connected during 2021 included Marsa Al Arab, One Za’abeel, The Residences Dorchester Collection, Uptown and Wasl1.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower said, “The significant growth is a testament of Empower’s robust levels of production, operation and distribution through its advanced plants and vast transmission network. We also remain focused on continuously investing in our district cooling infrastructure and remain well placed to continue catering to growing market demand.”

The residential sector topped the list of clients at 64 percent, followed by the commercial sector at 15 percent, the hospitality sector with 14 percent, healthcare at 3 percent and remaining 4 percent distributed among retail, education, entertainment sectors and others.

