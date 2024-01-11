Dubai Municipality’s Sewerage and Recycled Water Projects Department (DM-SRPD) is expected to award the main construction contract for Hatta Sewage and Storm Water System (Phase 1) project by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The request for proposal (RFP) for the main construction contract was released on 11 December 2023 and the bid submission is scheduled on 11 January 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of April 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The objective of this project is to provide a complete standalone sewerage system and stormwater drainage system for the two new proposed communities, namely Makan National Housing and Al Dhahra in Hatta.

The scope of works within Makan and Al Dhara subcommunities, according to details shared by the source, are:

Construction of gravity sewerage network with a total length of 6,500 metres - sewerage network has pipe diameters ranging from 200 to 315 mm, construction of inspection chambers (263) and manholes (69), construction of gravity stormwater network conduits with a total length of 8,370 metres - stormwater drainage network has pipe diameters ranging from 160 to 1000 mm; construction of manholes, catch basins, gullies, land drains, and inlet connection pipes; grading works for channel, construction of drainage channel approx.1,350 metres with varying cross sectional dimensional and side slopes, construction of proposed culvert 36m x 3m x 3.5m (L x W x D), construction of energy dissipation arrangement at downstream of the existing culvert at Makan without disturbing the existing structures/elements and road cutting and reinstatement works.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $70 million.

