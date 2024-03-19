Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Subsea Water Transmission Pipeline Network by the third quarter of 2024, according to a source.

The initial EPC tender issued on 11 January 2023 with bid submission date of 23 February 2023 was cancelled. The new tender was issued on 25 December 2023 and the bid submission was scheduled on 29 February 2024.

The contract is expected to be awarded by early May 2024, a source aware of the project told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders list includes Concord Stars Contracting ($20.4 million), Green Oasis General Contracting Co. 16.1 million), Tasneem General Contracting ($11 million), and Shaanxi Construction Engineering Installation Group Corporation. ($16 million), according to officials from two companies.

The project’s scope of work involves the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Subsea water transmission pipeline network and associated works.

The project is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $40 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.