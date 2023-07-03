Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Shurooq 400/132kV substation project by early September 2023, according to a source.

“The tender for the EPC contract was issued on 2 March 2023 and the bid submission deadline was on 20 April 2023, which was extended to 22 June 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by early September 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

DEWA has sent the tender documents to seven pre-qualified companies and five commercial offers were received from the EPC companies. The commercial bidders list included Alfanar Company ($265 million), Danway Electrical & Mechanical Engineering ($190 million), KEC EPC ($234 million), Larsen & Toubro ECC Construction Group ($158.4 million), Linxon Gulf ($180.2 million) and Siemens Energy Middle East ($152 million).

The scope of work involves the engineering, construction, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 400/132kV substation and associated modification works including 132kV GIS Bay addition and related works at MBR Solar 400/132kV substation.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $200 million.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)