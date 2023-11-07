The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) announced on Tuesday that its headquarters, which is located within Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), has obtained the LEED Zero Energy and LEED Zero Carbon international certificates from the US Green Building Council.

This achievement establishes DIEZ as the first entity in the Middle East to achieve these certifications, the Authority said in a press statement.

The certificates were officially presented to DIEZ by P. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Director of the Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) India, MENA, and SEA markets.

The LEED Zero Energy certification is awarded to buildings that generate energy from renewable sources, such as solar and wind power, equivalent to their average annual consumption. The LEED Zero Carbon certificate acknowledges a facility's effective reduction of carbon emissions or their offsetting throughout the year.

With this milestone, the total count of LEED-certified buildings in DIEZ now stands at 31.

DIEZ comprises of Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Dubai CommerCity (DCC).

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

