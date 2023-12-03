DUBAI, 3rd December, 2023 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) invites the public to visit its stand at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

Visitors will learn about DEWA’s prominent projects, globally leading programmes, and projects by DEWA’s subsidiaries. Visitors can also participate in the specialised workshops, sessions, and panel discussions that DEWA’s stand is hosting.

These events focus on sustainability, anticipating and shaping the future, digital transformation, and green energy. Located in the Green Zone at Expo City Dubai, DEWA’s stand highlights its efforts to support the climate ambitions and consolidate its position as one of the leading and most innovative utilities in the world.

As a Principal Pathway Partner of COP28, DEWA will showcase its most prominent projects, initiatives, and programmes through its stand. These include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Hassyan desalination plant, the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, the Green Hydrogen project, Moro Hub Green Date Centre, the Innovation Centre, the Smart Centre, DEWA’s new headquarters named Al Shera’a, DEWA’s space programme (Space-D), the EV Green Charger, Shams Dubai, and the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS).

The stand also highlights DEWA’s subsidiaries, including Mai Dubai, Etihad ESCO, and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower).

