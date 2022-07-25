Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) said it has commissioned a total of 287 11kV substations in the emirate during the first half of 2022. This is part of its efforts to provide a state-of-the-art infrastructure according to the highest international standards.

These stations are primarily in Al Merkad, Jabal Ali First, Saih Shuaib 2, Al Jadaf and Burj Khalifa areas, said the statement from Dewa.

Building these substations included 177,875 working hours according to the highest quality, efficiency and safety standard, while following all precautionary measures, it stated.

"This meets the growing demand for electricity and water in the emirate as well as sustainable development needs," remarked Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa.

Dewa, he stated, adopts the latest smart tools and technologies to raise the capacity and efficiency of power generation plants and transmission and distribution networks.

Over the past decade, Dewa has reduced the Customer Minutes Lost (CML) in Dubai from 6.88 minutes per year in 2012 to just 1.43 minutes in 2021, which is the lowest rate worldwide.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at Dewa, said there are now 78 33kV substations in service, and 42,093 Medium Voltage (11kV or 6.6kV) substations.

