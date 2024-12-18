Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Tuesday that its installed power generation capacity reached 16.779 gigawatts (GW) by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Clean power sources accounted for 17 percent of the total installed capacity.

During the first nine months of 2024, DEWA generated 45.14 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity, marking a 5.49 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

In addition, DEWA achieved a summer gross heat rate of 7,923 BTU/kWh, its best operational performance to date.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.