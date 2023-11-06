Arab Finance: Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has started the trial operation at its 250-megawatt (MW) wind farm in the Gulf of Suez, Alarabiya Business reported, citing officials at the company.

The total investment cost of the project is worth €250 million and is being funded as per the umbrella agreement signed between Egypt and the European partners, namely the French Development Agency (AFD), European Union (EU), European Investment Bank (EIB), and KfW Development Bank, the sources said.

They added that the trial operations phase will last for three weeks before delivering the wind farm to Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) by mid-December.

Vestas will be in charge of the wind farm’s maintenance for three years as of commercial operation.

