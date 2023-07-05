Shanghai-listed Trina Solar said on Wednesday that it has delivered 800 megawatts (MW) of 210mm Vertex modules to China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) for the Al Dhafra PV power plant project Abu Dhabi.

The plant includes almost 3.5 million solar panels.

The 2 gigawatts (GW) Al Dhafra solar PV plant is set to become one of the largest single-site solar power plants worldwide. The plant was connected to the grid in April 2023.

Trina Solar assessed the local irradiance, geography, and climate before supplying the project with its Vertex modules. The Vertex modules are characterised by four key features that unlock a low levelised cost of energy: high power, high efficiency, high energy yield, and high reliability.

The Chinese firm has supplied over 140 GW of solar modules and has established its presence in more than 150 countries and regions, the statement noted.

