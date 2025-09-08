Bahrain could soon turn its mountains of municipal waste into a source of clean energy, if a new parliamentary proposal gains traction.

The Strategic Thinking Bloc, spearheaded by Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee chairman MP Ahmed Al Salloom, has submitted a move to speed up formalities for building a waste-to-energy incinerator in the kingdom.

The ambitious plan revives an idea first floated five years ago when a Chinese company expressed interest in constructing such a facility – but progress stalled and no agreement was reached.

Mr Al Salloom, backed by four other MPs from the bloc, believes that up to a quarter of Bahrain’s electricity needs could be met if the country properly incinerates its organic and municipal waste, based on expert studies presented to the group.

“Thousands of tonnes of waste are dumped annually in Hafeera landfill – what a waste indeed,” Mr Al Salloom told the GDN.

“We are literally burying a resource that could power homes, businesses and even government facilities. At a time when energy diversification is a national priority, we cannot afford to ignore this opportunity.”

The proposed incinerator would not only help reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels, but also tackle pressing environmental challenges, including land scarcity and the rising costs of waste management.

“The landfill is expanding year-after-year, eating up valuable land that could be used for housing, agriculture, or green projects,” Mr Al Salloom added.

“An incinerator is a double solution – cleaner energy and a cleaner environment.

“This is about sustainability and the future of our children,” Mr Al Salloom stressed.

“Instead of dumping and polluting, we should be transforming waste into energy, savings and opportunities.”

Bloc spokesman and proposal co-signee MP Khalid Bu Onk said the project had been on the table for well over a decade, dating back to his time as a municipal councillor.

“I remember raising this idea nearly 15 years ago,” he recalled. “We knew even then that burying waste was not sustainable. Back then it was considered futuristic, but today, waste-to-energy is no longer a luxury – it is a necessity.”

Mr Bu Onk stressed that the technology has already proven successful across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

“If countries like Denmark and the UAE can power significant parts of their grid through waste-to-energy plants, then Bahrain can too,” he said. “What we need is political will, streamlined procedures and the right partners.”

According to the bloc, expert studies suggest that burning Bahrain’s organic and municipal waste under international environmental standards could generate up to 25 per cent of the kingdom’s power demand – easing pressure on gas supplies and providing a renewable alternative.

Environmentalists have long warned about the strain placed on the Hafeera landfill, which receives thousands of tonnes of refuse every day. Over time, the site has raised concerns about pollution, odour and its impact on nearby communities.

The MPs behind the proposal are urging the government to fast-track feasibility studies, open up transparent tendering processes, and engage international partners with expertise in waste-to-energy technology.

“If approved, Bahrain could see construction of its first waste incinerator plant begin within the next few years – a move that could reshape both the country’s energy map and its waste management strategy,” said Mr Bu Onk.

“We are losing time and resources every single day,” he warned. “This is the moment to act – before the landfill problem becomes unmanageable and before energy demands outpace our supply. Bahrain deserves a cleaner, smarter future.”

The proposal has been referred by Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam to the public utilities and environment affairs committee for review with the Ministries of Works, and Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, and Electricity and Water Affairs, and the Oil and Environment.

