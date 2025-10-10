The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced that Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies, a leading player in the kingdom's utility sector, has emerged as the preferred bidder for the Small Sewage Treatment Plants (SSTP) Project in the Jazan region following the successful completion of the evaluation process for bids submitted by the private sector.

This project marks an important step in strengthening public-private partnerships and advancing sustainability in the water sector, in line with the National Water Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, said SWPC in a statement.

The project includes the development of 12 SSTP with a total treatment capacity of 74,700 cu m per day, in addition to the construction of main Collection Networks (CN) extending about 166km.

The project will be implemented under the Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model, with a concession period of 25 years starting from the expected Commercial Operation Date (COD) in Q4 2028.

A first-of-its-kind project in the kingdom, Jazan Sewage Treatment Plants Project integrates SSTP and CN under a single framework with private sector participation. It offers several strategic advantages including:

*Maximizing the reuse of treated wastewater for multiple purposes.

*Promoting local content with a minimum of 60% during the construction phase.

*Reducing the environmental impact of untreated sewage discharge, thereby improving public health and quality of life and

*Supporting development and enhancing services in villages and towns across the Jazan region.

The SWPC said this project reflects its commitment to encouraging private sector participation in the development of vital water and wastewater infrastructure.

It also contributes to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by improving water resource efficiency, protecting the environment, and delivering high-quality services to citizens and residents.

