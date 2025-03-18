Algeria on Monday broke ground for a 80 megawatts (MW) solar power project as part of a programme to build 15 such plants with a total capacity of 3,200 MW.

Algerian Energy and Mines Minister Mohammed Arqab laid the ground stone for the first project in the Northwestern Bechar province, the official news agency reported.

“This project is part of a programme to build 15 solar power plants in 12 provinces with a combined generation capacity of 3,200 MW,” the report said.

The programme, which will be executed in phases, is also intended to support a government plan to expand renewable sources in the country’s energy mix, it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

