Algeria has broken ground for a new solar power project with a generation capacity of 150 megawatts (MW) as part of a scheme to build 15 solar power units across the country.

Energy Minister Mohammed Arkab laid the ground stone for the project in the Northern Touggourt province on Monday, the local media reported on Tuesday.

Algeria’s Cosider Canalisation group has been awarded the project, which will be completed within 14 months, Elkhabar newspaper said.

The project is one of 15 solar power plants to be built by the OPEC member with a combined production capacity of 2,000 MW as part of a strategy to expand reliance on renewable energy and save domestic hydrocarbon resources.

Last week, Arkab laid the foundation stone for a 200MW solar power park in the Northeastern El-Mghair province.

